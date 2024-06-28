Arsenal open talks with Barcelona to sign Jules Kounde

Arsenal have established contacts with Barcelona for the signing of Jules Koundé this summer, according to Spanish media, Jijantes as relayed by Sport.

The 25-year-old was a dependable presence at Xavi Hernandez’s backline playing in 35 of Barcelona’s 38 matches in Laliga last season. His performances earned him a spot in Didier Deschamps’ French squad for Euro 2024 where he has featured in all three matches so far.

According to Jijantes, Barcelona are looking to improve their squad next season by making quality additions this summer. To increase their income for transfers, the Blaugrana will need to sell several players, and one of the players they’re looking to cash in on is Kounde.

The report adds that Arsenal have contacted the Catalan giants to express their interest in signing the Frenchman this summer.

Kounde still has a contract with Barcelona that ends in the summer of 2027 and his transfer valuation of €45m (£38m) by Transfermarkt could prove to be a bargain if the Gunners can lure him to the Emirates.

Kounde to Arsenal

Arsenal’s head coach, Mikel Arteta has regularly utilised inverting fullbacks in his backline, a similar theme to that of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been a key proponent of this system where he regularly tucks into midfield to initiate play. However, his defensive frailties have seen the Ukrainian drop down the pecking order.

Ben White has proven to be Arteta’s most reliable fullback and has greatly improved in his defensive skills since joining the Gunners.

Kounde ticks all the boxes of an archetypical inverting fullback, who can tuck into the middle to initiate play and join the attack to make crosses while also being reliably solid in his primary defensive duties.

The Frenchman’s versatility can also see him play at his natural right centre-back position so he’d also be a top class back-up for William Saliba.

Kounde would provide Arteta with the much-needed quality and depth in his squad to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Arsenal will hope to have enough squad depth in their ranks when they kickoff their 2024-25 Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 17 at the Emirates Stadium.