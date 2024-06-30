Man Utd enter race to sign Girona star Gutierrez



According to journalist Rodriguez Pascual, Manchester United have entered the race with Bologna to sign Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez this summer.

The Red Devils had an injury crisis in the left-back department last season. Luke Shaw was sidelined with multiple injuries and he was ruled out for the final 3 months of the campaign. Tyrell Malacia did not feature for Man United in the whole season following a setback in his recovery from a knee operation.

Diogo Dalot filled in the position during the season run-in with good success, but United are on the look for a new left-back. Rodriguez has now claimed that United have joined Bologna in the pursuit of Gutierrez, who has a release clause worth £30 million in his current deal with Girona in Spain.

However, United are not assured to sign him by triggering the clause, considering Real Madrid have the option to re-sign him for £7 million. The Spanish star is said to be waiting for the final decision from Los Blancos, who have been fancied to sign a new left-back over the past few weeks.

Gutierrez had a stand-out campaign with Girona. He accumulated 2 goals and 9 assists from 40 appearances. 10 of those goal contributions came in the Spanish La Liga as Girona qualified for next season’s Champions League group stage against the odds.

He has now been touted to secure a bigger challenge. United may not be in the Champions League next term, but they are a lucrative destination for any player, considering the club’s rich history and their recent success in the form of another FA Cup title.

Gutierrez would also be assured a bumper salary with the move to Old Trafford. At the age of 22, he has the opportunity to become the first-choice left-back for the Red Devils ahead of Shaw, who has struggled to stay fit over a prolonged period of time.

The Spaniard would suit the demands of manager Erik ten Hag. He is an attacking left-back by trade. The Madrid graduate created a stunning 21 big chances in La Liga last season. He also made 203 recoveries during the league campaign.

Gutierrez would be a bargain signing for the price mentioned, but United may need to patiently wait for Madrid’s decision. They could miss out on his services if the European champions purchase him, considering they are eyeing a left-back too.