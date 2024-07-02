Liverpool remain keen on signing Leny Yoro this summer

Liverpool reportedly remain keen on signing LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro this summer, as per James Pearce on The Athletic.

The 18-year-old has impressed several big clubs around Europe with his performances last season and has been linked with numerous teams in this window.

The youngster has entered the final year of his current contract so it has been suggested that he would leave Les Dogues ahead of next season. Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing him, but Liverpool have also expressed their intentions of purchasing him.

However, it has widely been reported that Real Madrid are currently leading this race with the player keen on moving to the newly renovated Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Now, according to the report by The Athletic, although Los Blancos are the frontrunners in this race, Liverpool haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and are still showing ‘strong’ interest.

Yoro to Liverpool

Lille have slapped a hefty price tag on the youngster’s head as they want around £51m to let him leave. So, the Reds will have to splash a big fee to lure him to Anfield in this transfer window.

The Frenchman, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, excellent in the air, can play out from the back comfortably and also reads the game well. The 18-year-old is considered one of the best young defenders in the world so he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be extremely difficult for Liverpool to get this deal done as Real Madrid generally pull off their transfer targets when they make a swoop. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Yoro eventually joins Los Blancos ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, following Jurgen Klopp’s departure after a successful nine-year spell at Anfield, the Merseyside club will begin a new era under Arne Slot’s guidance.

The Dutchman has joined Liverpool after showcasing glimpses of his abilities for Feyenoord over the last few years. So, it remains to be seen whether he can manage to help the Anfield club achieve their lofty ambitions next season.