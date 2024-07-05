Tottenham to rival Arsenal & Liverpool for Nico Williams

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams this summer, as per Football Insider.

The Spaniard has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe having showcased his qualities for club and country in recent times.

After enjoying a promising campaign with the Basque club last season, the 21-year-old has showcased his abilities on the international stage as well, playing a key role for Spain in the ongoing European Championship.

It has previously been reported that the Gunners are interested in signing the youngster but they are seemingly prioritising strengthening other positions first before making any potential move for a new winger.

On the other hand, Liverpool have also expressed their interest in him, but Anthony Gordon is seemingly higher on their wish-list to bolster the frontline.

Battle

So, this could allow Tottenham to seal the deal should they move quickly. Now, according to the report by Football Insider, Spurs have been keeping a close eye on the youngster’s development in recent times before making a potential swoop this summer.

The report further claims that Tottenham have been impressed by the 21-year-old and they think he is a ‘star in the making’ if he moves to the Premier League.

Barcelona are also interested in Williams but he has a £49m release clause in his current contract and the price tag has put off the Catalan giants due to their financial issues. So, the Premier League is going to be the most viable destination for him.

The Athletic Bilbao star is a left-winger by traits but can also play on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances, can create opportunities for fellow attackers and also works hard without possession.

It has been suggested that Williams possesses the potential to become a top-class forward in future so he would be a great signing for the North London club if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to secure his signature by beating their rivals in this race.