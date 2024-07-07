Man Utd close in on Zirkzee deal with agent terms agreed



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United have opened talks with Bologna to sign striker Joshua Zirkzee after agreeing the commission fee with his representative.

Man United have been heavily linked with the 23-year-old, who made his international debut for the Netherlands last night. They are now advancing towards signing him. Jacobs claims that United have been in direct talks with his agent Kia Joorabchian and a commission fee worth £8.5 million has apparently been finalised.

The Mancunian giants have now established contact with Bologna. They have told the Serie A outfit that they are prepared to pay or match the striker’s £34 million release clause. Jacobs adds that AC Milan are unlikely to compete with the Red Devils after baulking at the demands of the player’s agent to push through a transfer.

Almost done

United have been in regular talks with Zirkzee’s agent and they have now found an agreement over the commission. The next step would to be to negotiate with Bologna over the financial terms. The Red Devils may not want to pay the whole fee in one payment due to PSR concerns and may prefer to settle the package over multiple seasons.

It appears only a matter of time before an agreement is reached between the clubs. United face no competition for the former Bayern Munich man, but they may have to wait for his return from Euro 2024 to complete the remaining formalities. Zirkzee should be a good acquisition for United, considering his huge potential in the final 3rd.

Zirkzee netted 12 goals and provided 7 assists from 37 appearances for Bologna in all competitions last season. He also caught the eye with his dribbling skills, counter-attacking pace and knack for creating chances for his teammates from deep-lying attacking positions.

He is a different profile of a striker compared to Rasmus Hojlund, who is more physical and prefers to ruffle up opponents. The Dutch ace looks likely to become United’s first signing of the summer transfer window. He has already agreed personal terms to join the club.