Man Utd and Arsenal confident of signing Brobbey



According to The Sun, Manchester United and Arsenal are both confident of signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey in the current transfer window.

The Netherlands international had a fantastic 2023/24 season with the Dutch giants, scoring 22 goals and providing another 12 assists across all competitions. He has been tipped to secure a bigger challenge this summer and The Sun claim that Man United and Arsenal are confident of landing the £30 million-rated star.

Brobbey is also attracting interest from other elite European clubs, but the 22-year-old has his sights on moving to the Premier League. United boss Erik ten Hag is eyeing a reunion with his former Ajax striker while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes he could be a good back-up for the injury-prone Gabriel Jesus.

Talented striker

Brobbey has been on the radar of Premier League clubs for some time. He was fancied to reunite with ten Hag at United two years ago, but he had other plans in mind. Brobbey had already agreed terms in principle with Ajax and he decided to rejoin them on a permanent deal from Leipzig following an impressive loan stint.

The Dutchman is now prepared to move on. United have been linked with him again, but it remains to be seen whether they make an approach amid their ongoing pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee. The Red Devils have already agreed terms with the 23-year-old and they are currently preparing to hold talks with Bologna over his transfer.

With this in mind, United may not move for Brobbey unless their move for Zirkzee breaks down. Arsenal could be interested in landing his signature, but the fans may ideally want a more marquee striker. There have been many Dutch strikers including Vincent Janssen, who have struggled in English football after moving from the Eredivisie.

Hence, we don’t see either club signing Brobbey, who valued himself at £68 million back in April. The Netherlands ace could be interested in moving to the Premier League. United and Arsenal are probably being used to attract interest from other suitors.