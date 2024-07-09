Man Utd enter race to sign Ferdi Kadioglu



Manchester United have entered the race to sign one of Arsenal’s top targets for the summer transfer window.

According to Sports Digitale in Turkey, Man United are very interested in signing Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, but they are yet to make a formal approach for his signature.

The Red Devils are preparing to hold talks with Kadioglu’s agents to ask about his desire to join them. The 24-year-old has also been on the radar of Arsenal for the past few months.

The Gunners agreed personal terms with the highly-rated full-back back in May, but they have yet to reach an agreement with Fenerbahce over the transfer of the 24-year-old.

Versatile star

Kadioglu was an attacking player during the start of his Fenerbahce career. He preferred to operate from the no.10 and right wing roles. However, the Turkish star has become stronger defensively over the years and he is currently a regular from the full-back positions for his club as well as country.

The versatile defender has impressed with his duel winning ability, tackling and recoveries. However, he is equally good going forward, considering his early career as a forward. Kadioglu has fantastic dribbling skills to get behind defenders. He averaged 2.4 key passes for Turkey at Euro 2024.

Arsenal were exploring a deal for him earlier this summer, but the interest has somewhat subsided with their pursuit of Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori, who can play in central defence or at left-back. With the Italian on the verge of joining the club, it could probably end the Gunners’ pursuit of Kadioglu.

This would be a huge boost for United, who are yearning for fresh options in both full-back roles. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been injury-prone and the Red Devils need a reliable figure at left-back. Kadioglu could also act as cover for Diogo Dalot at right-back, should Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave the club.

United may have to pay £30 million for the versatile defender, who has made the most tackles at Euro 2024 (18).