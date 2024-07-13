Man Utd could move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney



According to The Telegraph, Manchester United could consider a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney despite landing the signature of Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Man United recently reached a transfer agreement to sign Zirkzee for £35.8 million and he has already put pen-to-paper on a long-term contract with them.

However, The Telegraph claim that United have not ruled out signing another striker before the transfer window closes with Mason Greenwood set to leave.

Toney has been on their radar for the past few months and they are continuing to monitor the England international.

Unlikely

United are planning to bolster multiple positions this summer. Aside from Zirkzee, they are close to signing centre-back Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils have also had an offer accepted for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, but the talented wonderkid is said to be keen on joining Real Madrid instead.

Yoro has, however, not ruled out a move to Old Trafford. If Real Madrid can’t match United’s fee on the table, he could eventually opt to move to Manchester.

United are certainly showing plenty of ambition under co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is in control of footballing operations.

Zirkzee has been brought in to provide quality competition to Rasmus Hojlund. The young duo could be rotated in the striker’s position by the manager.

Marcus Rashford is likewise capable of playing up front and it would be a big surprise if the new hierarchy make a late approach to sign Toney from Brentford.

The 28-year-old, who is ‘special‘ according to manager Thomas Frank, has entered the last year of his Bees contract. The London side value him at £60 million but The Athletic claim that he could be sold for £40 million.

Brentford have already signed a talented replacement in Igor Thiago in a club-record deal which suggests that the door is open for Toney to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Toney is a proven Premier League striker and he should be on the radar of multiple English clubs. It remains to be seen whether United make a surprise swoop for his services.