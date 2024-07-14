Arsenal have shown interest in signing Viktor Tsygankov



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have shown interest in signing Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov.

Tsygankov had an impressive 2nd season with Girona in the Spanish top-flight. He scored 8 goals and provided another 7 assists from 30 appearances. His contributions were key to the club qualifying for the Champions League.

As per Caught Offside, the Gunners have now received information regarding Tsygankov. The London giants are not alone in the transfer race with Newcastle United, Aston Villa and AC Milan also among clubs to watch out for.

Tsygankov, who has a £26 million release clause in his contract, is open to a move to the Premier League.

Back-up

Arsenal have one of the best right wingers in the Premier League in Bukayo Saka. However, they are lacking a quality deputy for the England international in the department. The likes of Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Jesus were tried from the position last season, but there was no success.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta could be looking for a fresh solution this summer and Tsygankov has now emerged as a strong target. The Ukrainian is a specialist from the right wing and he proved his credentials in La Liga last season with 15 goal contributions from 30 appearances.

The former Dynamo Kiev man would be a quality signing for the Gunners. He is good with the ball at his feet and has the ability to create key chances in the final 3rd with his intrinsic passing. He could be a gamechanger from the bench just like Leandro Trossard on the other flank.

Trossard started his Arsenal career as a substitute for Gabriel Martinelli, but he managed to displace the Brazilian with his impressive cameo appearances off the bench. Tsygankov may not do the same due to Saka’s consistency, but he can provide something different in the back end of some games where the Englishman is unable to make an impact.