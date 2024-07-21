Arsenal considering move for Real Sociedad star Merino



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino this summer.

The Gunners have not made any outfield signings in the ongoing transfer window, but they have reached an agreement for Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori.

Speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs has now revealed that Arsenal are considering Merino, but there is no club-to-club contact at the current point of time.

He added that Merino will be available at value, having entered the final year of his contract. The Gunners are not afraid of pursuing experienced players, having seen the success of Jorginho as well as Leandro Trossard.

He said: “Arsenal are considering Mikel Merino, but at this stage there is no club-to-club contact. Merino will be available at value because he’s into the final year of his Real Sociedad contract.”

“Arsenal are not afraid to buy a bit older or add names who perhaps won’t stay for longer than two-three seasons. Jorginho is one example of this, and has proven to be a smart signing.”

Quality

Arsenal will want to add more quality in the centre of the park to boost their chances of winning the Premier League title. Declan Rice and Kai Havertz were superb additions last summer and both of them were hugely influential as the club finished only two points behind Manchester City for the English crown.

Merino would be another fantastic acquisition for the club. The Spaniard is a central midfielder by trade, but can also operate in the holding role. He is known for his strong work rate, defensive skills and ability to make goal contributions. He can be described as a duel monster, having won 10.2 duels per La Liga game last term.

The former Newcastle man also scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists for Sociedad last season. The Euro 2024 winner is someone who likes to carry the ball forward with intent and would be a good signing to provide competition for places in the Gunners midfield for next season.

He is valued at £21 million which is a bargain price for a player of his ability. Arsenal are not alone in the race with competition from Barcelona. They need to be proactive in order to secure an agreement ahead of the Catalan giants.