Arsenal line-up move for Argentine youngster Ezequiel Fernandez

Arsenal have signed Riccardo Calafiori and are closing in on Mikel Merino. Despite capturing the duo, their transfer business for the summer is far from done.

According to ESPN (via Mirror), the Gunners are ‘weighing up a move’ for Argentina and Boca Juniors starlet Ezequiel Fernandez. The 22-year-old is currently featuring at Olympics 2024 for Javier Mascherano’s men and played 20 minutes in their 2-1 loss against Morocco last week.

The report adds that Fernandez’s representatives have ‘received information’ about Arsenal monitoring him. However, Boca Juniors will hold the bargaining power over his future as he has four years left on his contract in Buenos Aires having recently penned a deal until 2028.

Arsenal’s interest in Fernandez is still formative. However, they should have no problems in securing his services if they formally commence talks with Boca as the youngster’s valuation on Transfermarkt stands at only £11.8 million.

An avenue worth exploring for Arsenal

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid have invested significantly in signing players from South America in recent years. It has proven to be a cost-effective as well as low-risk model.

Arsenal can surely try to go down the path and explore its viability, more so when the investment required on their target being on the cheaper side.

Fernandez made 20 appearances for Boca Juniors last season and scored twice in all competitions.

His versatility was particularly impressive as he played in several roles across midfield in spite of naturally being a defensive midfielder.

At nearly six feet tall, Fernandez guarantees a physical presence in the number six position along with an ever-improving dribbling ability which proves handy when playing in an advanced role.

Mikel Arteta has also continuously nurtured younger players during his time as a coach and hence, the Emirates Stadium could prove to be the best suited destination in Europe for Fernandez.

Arsenal will continue to scout him at the Olympics in Paris and it will be worth keeping an eye on how their interest progresses.