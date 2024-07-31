Arsenal prepared to pay £50.5m to sign Viktor Gyokeres



According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are prepared to pay £50.5 million to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners recently confirmed the purchase of defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and the focus could turn to pursuing a new centre-forward.

Gyokeres has been linked for a number of months and Football Transfers report that the Gunners are prepared to pay around €60 million (£50.5 million) for the Sweden international.

Sporting are no longer looking for the striker’s €100 million (£84 million) release clause, but they are still holding out for at least €70 million (£59 million) to part ways with their prized asset.

Fantastic striker

Gyokeres joined Sporting from Coventry last summer and he had a fantastic debut season. He scored a stunning 43 goals alongside 15 assists in all competitions for the Portuguese champions.

His extraordinary campaign has led to claims that he could pursue a bigger challenge. Arsenal are firm admirers of the 26-year-old and could step up their pursuit after the Calafiori saga.

The club spent most of the month trying to finalise payment terms for the Italian and they are now likely to speed up the progress with a new midfielder and striker among the priorities.

Gyokeres would be a fabulous signing for the Gunners. He has developed into a potent goalkeeper and has also excelled with his link-up play, creating several big chances for his teammates.

He is a modern striker with a good work rate and would fit perfectly into the plans of manager Mikel Arteta. Kai Havertz did a good job leading the line in early 2024, but he has been prone to squandering clear-cut chances.

With Gyokeres, Arsenal would be assured more goals in the final 3rd. We could see Havertz dropping into a central midfield role again while Gabriel Jesus could be seen as Gyokeres’ deputy.

Eddie Nketiah looks the likely candidate to head for the exit door. Marseille have already opened talks with the Gunners over a transfer. The club graduate has agreed terms with the French club.