Tottenham ‘intensify efforts’ to beat Arsenal to Pedro Neto’s signing

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou wants to purchase a forward as part of his squad rebuild this summer and has been keeping tabs on Arsenal target Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto.

Football Transfers has reported that the Lilywhites have ‘intensified their efforts’ to secure the Portuguese international’s signing, though they will need to beat Arsenal to his signature.

Arsenal are ‘very much interested’ in signing Neto, the report adds, as Mikel Arteta looks for a right winger to add support for Bukayo Saka.

However, it appears Tottenham are hoping to trump the Gunners to the Wolves star after failing in their pursuit of Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze.

While Palace and Eze have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to go separate ways this summer, Spurs are also claimed to be unwilling to match his estimated valuation of roughly £60 million.

Neto, meanwhile, is seen as a cheaper alternative as he’s valued at £46 million by Transfermarkt.

Tottenham and Arsenal battle for Neto

A transfer to one of the Premier League’s top sides is on the horizon for Neto after his impressive form for Wolves. Despite niggling injuries, he scored three times and provided 11 assists in the English top-flight last season.

There has not been much talk about Liverpool’s and Manchester City’s interest and therefore, it may be a two-way tussle between Arsenal and Tottenham for Neto’s signing this summer.

For both clubs, Neto is likely to be a secondary option and used as a squad player rather than an automatic first team regular.

At Tottenham, he will likely be a back-up for Dejan Kulusevski whereas he will need to compete with a place with Saka at Arsenal. Therefore, the latter option could appeal to him more than the former.

Saka has been overused at Arsenal due to a lack of top class alternatives so Arteta will be keen to give the English international more rest if he managers to lure Neto to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are expected to be Premier League contenders in 2024//25, and will play in the Champions League too, so their attractive sporting ambitions could persuade Neto to pick them over Spurs.

Wolves will demand a respectable fee to let go of the 24-year-old though and it remains to be seen how much it varies from his £46 million valuation on Transfermarkt.