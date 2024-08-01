Erik ten Hag eyeing Toney deal after Hojlund’s injury



According to The Telegraph, Manchester United could sign a new striker in the current transfer window after the injury sustained by Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils recently suffered a double injury blow against Arsenal. Leny Yoro picked up a foot injury and he is expected to be out of action for 3 months. Alongside him, Hojlund is set to be sidelined for 6 weeks with a hamstring problem.

This could force Man United to enter the transfer market for possible replacements. The Telegraph report that manager Erik ten Hag would like another attacker after Hojlund’s injury and Brentford’s Ivan Toney is an option for the club.

Possible deal

The injury to Hojlund is a huge blow for the Red Devils, considering Joshua Zirkzee has just joined training after his arrival from Bologna. The 23-year-old will need time to adapt to the Premier League intensity and ten Hag will be concerned over the same.

Toney would be a readymade choice to lead the attack in Hojlund’s absence. The Englishman, who has been described as a ‘special‘ player by manager Thomas Frank, had a mixed 2nd half to last season after returning from a 8-month ban.

However, he is a vastly better striker. Toney netted 21 goals in the 2022/23 season and would be a fine addition to the United ranks. The 28-year-old is strong physically and has the ability to hold-up play up front which ten Hag prefers.

He could be available for around £40 million this summer and it has been reported that Toney wants to join United. Hence, personal terms should not be a problem, but the big question mark is whether Brentford would sanction his sale.

Toney may have entered the final year of his contract, but the Bees face a difficult situation with record signing Igor Thiago out until late 2024 after a meniscus surgery. This could urge them to keep Toney until January before contemplating his exit.