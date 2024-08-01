Ivan Toney to snub Man Utd in favour of joining Tottenham

Brentford star Ivan Toney is reportedly willing to join Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

Speculation surrounding the 28-year-old’s future has continued to grow as he has entered the final year of his current contract. The forward reportedly doesn’t want to sign an extension with Thomas Frank’s side to take the next step in his career and therefore, the Bees are open to cashing in on him to avoid losing him for free next year.

Arsenal and Chelsea previously expressed their interest in signing the Englishman but it appears they have cooled their interest in him. However, Man Utd and Tottenham are seemingly the most interested clubs in purchasing the forward.

It has been suggested that following Rasmus Hojlund’s injury, Erik ten Hag is willing to sign a new striker to add depth to this position having already purchased Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

However, writing on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Tottenham are keen on bolstering the forward department and are ‘seriously considering’ signing Toney by taking advantage of his current situation.

Battle

The journalist further claims that Toney is keen on joining the Lilywhites as he wants to remain in London. So, this would help Ange Postecoglou’s side in beating the Red Devils in this race.

However, Jones also states that Toney could be forced to remain at Gtech Community Stadium due to the fact that his potential replacement, Igor Thiago, has been ruled out for several months having sustained a serious knee injury.

Brentford reportedly want a £60m fee to let their star man and it remains to be seen whether Postecoglou’s side eventually decide to sign him by splashing the reported sum.

After letting Harry Kane leave the club last summer, the North London club haven’t signed anyone to replace him. So, they have been exploring the market to sign a new striker with Toney emerging as a serious option.

The Brentford star, who currently earns £20,000-per-week in wages, is a Premier League proven player and would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually manage to secure his signature if he leaves Brentford before the end of this window.