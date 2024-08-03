Man Utd & Liverpool hold talks to sign Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly held talks with French midfielder Adrien Rabiot over a deal to sign him, as per Caught Offside.

After leaving Juventus as a free agent last month, the 29-year-old is currently weighing up his options before choosing his next club.

According to the report by Caught Offside, Man Utd are interested in signing him and they have already held talks with the player’s representatives to sign him this summer.

The report further claims Erik ten Hag’s side will hold talks with the player again next week, which will be crucial as to whether he’ll eventually move to Old Trafford.

Rabiot is demanding a three-year contract with a salary package of at least £8m-a-year. So, United will have to spend a total of £24m for him should they secure his signature this summer.

However, the report says Liverpool have also expressed their intentions of signing him and they have also contacted the player over this deal. So, the Red Devils will have to overcome stiff competition from the Reds to get any potential deal done for him.

Rabiot to Man Utd

Real Madrid have reportedly been handed the opportunity to sign him but they have decided not to make a move for him.

Arsenal are also in this race but considering they are closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino, it is unlikely that they’ll also go for Rabiot.

Atletico Madrid have also been offered to sign the player and are reportedly interested in him, but they don’t have the financial muscle to beat Man Utd or Liverpool in this race.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the Frenchman as they previously tried to sign him a couple of years ago but a deal didn’t come to fruition and now it remains to be seen whether they secure his signature this time around.

On the other hand, Liverpool are said to be looking to sign a new midfielder this summer and have been linked with a few names in recent times with Rabiot being among them.

The 29-year-old is an experienced player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club sign him.