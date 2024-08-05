Arsenal plot shock transfer for Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has already signed two players from former recruits Manchester City since moving to the Emirates with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus joining the North Londoners.

According to Mirror, a third signing from the Etihad Stadium is being explored as the Gunners are on ‘red alert’ for Julian Alvarez’s situation, after Pep Guardiola revealed that he will not stand in the way of any unhappy players wanting to depart the club.

The manager’s reaction comes in response to the Argentine forward wanting to play more regularly even if it meant that he were to chase a newer pasture in order to do so.

Man City will seek at least £80 million to get any conversation for Alvarez rolling, as per Mirror’s report, which could prove to be a sum too steep for the north Londoners.

They are willing to trust Gabriel Jesus heading into the 2024/25 season and therefore, there is no desperate need to sign a striker but it would be remiss of Arsenal to not try and exploit a situation in their favour, especially if the player was as good as Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez may leave England altogether

Arsenal have spent lavishly on signing David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori this summer. It is starting to look like midfielder Mikel Merino will also join the club, taking their spending close to £100 million this year.

Not only would Alvarez’s transfer be a far-fetched affair for them but the player also might depart the Premier League altogether having already won everything possible in England.

Manchester City would also demand a premium for his sale to any Premier League side, so Arsenal could be quoted with an amount far higher than Alvarez’s estimated valuation of £80 million.

Arteta did a great job at managing his forward-line in Jesus’ absence last season and will be confident that he will be able to count on the Brazilian international in the upcoming campaign.

It will be exciting to see where Alvarez plays next with several European giants interested in his services but for the Premier League as a whole, the exit of a quality player like the South American would be a costly loss.