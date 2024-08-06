Mikel Merino waiting for Arsenal to agree transfer fee



According to Mundo Deportivo, Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino is waiting for Arsenal to negotiate a transfer deal with Real Sociedad.

The Gunners are searching for a new midfielder in the transfer market and Merino has been earmarked as the top target. The club have already agreed personal terms on a long-term contract with the Spaniard, but they still need to negotiate a deal with Sociedad.

It is now reported by Mundo Deportivo that Merino is waiting for the Gunners. The 28-year-old hopes that the London giants will ‘launch an offensive’ and ‘convince’ Sociedad. The La Liga outfit are prepared to sell the midfielder for €30 million (£26 million).

If Arsenal are unable to reach an agreement, Merino is willing to consider Barcelona as an alternative. The former Newcastle United man is currently in the final year of his Sociedad contract and has no plans to pen an extension.

Good move

The Gunners sold Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham earlier this month. They are now interested in signing a replacement and Merino is the top candidate. The Euro 2024 winner has a different profile compared to Smith Rowe. He is more defensive-minded, but has the traits to suit the demands of the Premier League.

Merino, who has been hailed as ‘world-class‘ by Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, won the most duels in Europe’s top-5 leagues last season with 326. He was also impressive with his tackling and ball recoveries. The midfielder also made his mark in the final 3rd with 8 goals and 5 assists in all competitions.

The ex-Magpies star would be a fine acquisition for the Gunners. Despite turning 28, he remains in the peak of his playing career and could be a good short-term signing for Arsenal as they push for the Premier League title.

The likes of Leandro Trossard and Jorginho have been valuable experienced additions to the squad and Merino could have a similar impact with his strong defensive attributes and ability to make goal contributions.