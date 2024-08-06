Arsenal speeding up talks to sign Alper Yilmaz



According to Turkish outlet Sok Gazetesi, Arsenal are preparing a formal bid to sign Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz during the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners are aiming to add more quality and depth in the final 3rd and a new right winger could be prioritised. Reiss Nelson has struggled to provide sufficient back-up to Bukayo Saka in the role and Arsenal need a better option to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Sok Gazetesi claim that the London giants are weighing up a £17 million bid for Yilmaz, who had a terrific year for club and country. The Turkish star was previously valued at £26 million by the Super Lig champions, but they have lowered the price tag to invite transfer bids this month.

Arsenal are prepared to accelerate transfer talks for the versatile attacker, but they are not alone in the pursuit. The Gunners could face competition from London rivals West Ham United.

Possible deal

The Gunners recently confirmed the departure of Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham. The hierarchy are looking for a quality central midfielder as a successor and talks are underway with Real Sociedad regarding Mikel Merino.

Arsenal could step up their interest in Yilmaz in the coming days depending on Nelson’s future. The club graduate has already informed that the Gunners that he would like to assess his options for a potential transfer.

Nelson’s potential exit could pave the way for Yilmaz’s move to the Emirates Stadium. The 24-year-old had a superb 2023/24 season at Galatasaray where he accumulated 7 goals and 12 assists from 55 outings in all competitions.

Yilmaz made 50% of his appearances from the right wing position, but he also played as a left winger and a centre-forward. The Turkish ace made a handful of appearances from the left-back and right-back positions as well.

His versatility would make him a brilliant signing for the Gunners. Gaziantep manager Selcuk Inan recently said that he is a very special player and has the ability to play for multiple clubs in the Premier League.