Liverpool backed to sign Anthony Gordon this summer

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed his former club to sign Newcastle United ace Anthony Gordon this summer.

The Reds have been very quiet in this transfer window but they have heavily been linked with the Englishman. It has been suggested that the Magpies want a fee of around £75m to sell their star man and therefore, Arne Slot’s side will have to break the bank to purchase him.

Now, speaking on Sportbible Carragher has said that he is a big fan of Gordon and the forward would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they secure his signature.

When asked whether Liverpool should sign Gordon, He said:

“I think it would be a good signing for Liverpool, I’m a big fan.”

The 23-year-old displayed productive performances in the Premier League last term and following that, he was selected to play for England in the European Championship. But, he didn’t manage to break into Gareth Southgate’s starting eleven, playing only four minutes throughout the competition.

Gordon to Liverpool

Now, the former defender states that it was unbelievable that Gordon didn’t get the chance for England in the European Championship, considering he has a blistering pace and that is dangerous for the opposition defenders.

He said:

“I can’t believe he didn’t get more opportunities for England. He’s got blistering pace that leaves defenders for dead and not many players worldwide have that.”

Signing Gordon would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, if the Reds sign him then question marks will arise about the future of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo as it is hard to imagine that the Anfield club will go into next season with three high-profile left-wingers.

On the other hand, it is highly unlikely that Gordon would be bought as a backup option, considering he is likely to cost around £75m. So, it is going to be interesting to see what the Merseyside club eventually decide to do regarding their attacking department this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly also contemplating signing a new deep-lying playmaker to bolster the midfield and it remains to be seen who they eventually opt to sign before the end of this window.