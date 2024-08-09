Liverpool
Liverpool will be able to sign Martin Zubimendi on one condition
Liverpool are yet to make a new signing this summer but have recently shown interest in acquiring Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.
According to The Athletic, La Real expect the Reds to strike an agreement with the midfielder but it is still unclear whether his £51.7 million release clause will be met or a lower price will be negotiated.
Sociedad, however, are prepared to let go of the 25-year-old on one condition.
He must clarify his intent of departing for Liverpool, in which case Real Sociedad will not stand in his way, The Athletic adds, although the player has yet to notify the club on a decision about his future.
If he were to sign for the Merseyside outfit, Zubimendi would become the first player since Xabi Alonso to leave Sociedad for Liverpool as well as Arne Slot’s maiden capture as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement.
A defensive midfielder is necessary for Liverpool
Liverpool have let the likes of Giorginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara depart the club in the recent past without signing a deep-lying midfielder.
Alexis Mac Allister has been playing in the number six position although that has hampered his creativity. A new defensive midfielder’s purchase is imperative for the Reds heading into the new season.
Zubimendi would be a brilliant signing even if he were to arrive at his release clause amount of £52 million. The Spaniard would guarantee Liverpool a long-term solution to their vacancy in midfield.
He has been a part of Sociedad’s first-team for five years and has recently become a regular fixture in Spain’s national squads too, even being involved in their Euro 2024 triumph in Germany this summer.
The player has been likened to Busquets due to his fantastic composure as well as ball-playing abilities from deep areas, so Liverpool should feel confident that they are landing a world-class player.
A decision on his future solely remains in Zubimendi’s hands now and if he is keen on a move to Anfield, he will need to hand in a transfer request to Real Sociedad. Thereafter, a transfer could culminate soon.
