Man Utd ‘exploring’ to sign Burnley star Sander Berge

Manchester United are reportedly ‘exploring conditions’ to sign Burnley star Sander Berge this summer, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils started their business early in this transfer window by quickly signing Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. However, following that, it has been reported that United need to raise funds by selling some stars to add new reinforcements. Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte have all been suggested as key targets.

However, Erik ten Hag’s side have found it difficult to offload their current players and that has reportedly slowed them down in this transfer window.

So, it seems Man Utd have started looking at cheaper alternative options to strengthen the squad and writing on X, Sheth has now reported that Ten Hag’s side have opened talks with Burnley to explore the conditions of signing Berge this summer.

Berge to Man Utd

However, the journalist says that the Norwegian isn’t the only option on Man Utd’s shortlist as they are also interested in signing Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana and have already opened dialogue with the Ligue 1 club over this deal.

Sheth said:

“Manchester United have held initial talks with Burnley over midfielder Sander Berge. United exploring conditions of a deal. 3 years left on contract. Dialogue open with Monaco over Youssouf Fofana after initial approach. Final year of contract.”

Burnley are said to be open to letting their star man leave for a fee of around £30m so the record Premier League champions will have to splash a sizable amount of money to lure the Scandinavian to Old Trafford before the end of this window.

Berge is a technically gifted player and is comfortable with the ball at his feet under pressure. He enjoyed a promising campaign in the Premier League last season, although The Clarets eventually had to endure relegation.

So, the 26-year-old could be a good acquisition for the record Premier League champions if they eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, Man Utd will commence their Premier League campaign against Fulham next week but before that, they’ll face off against Manchester City in the Community Shield this weekend.