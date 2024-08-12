Liverpool to trump Man Utd to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer

Liverpool have added former Juventus midfielder, Adrien Rabiot among their list of midfield targets alongside Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi, according to the Mirror as relayed by Daily Express.

Liverpool have yet to sign a player in the summer transfer window but plans are already underway to reinforce key positions in the team.

As per the Mirror, as cited by the Express, the Reds have added Rabiot to their transfer targets this summer and are now looking to trump Manchester United — who have been linked with the Frenchman over the past seasons — to the transfer of the 48-cap France international.

Liverpool’s head coach, Arne Slot, keenly admires Rabiot and believes his experience can be vital to Liverpool’s young squad ahead of the new Premier League season, according to the report.

The report adds that Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Zubimendi after agreeing to pay his £51m release clause with talks progressing at a ‘steady rate’.

Signing Rabiot — who is valued at £30m but available on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Juventus — as well as Zubimendi for £51m, would be a great piece of business and a bold statement of intent from the Merseyside club.

Liverpool plot double swoop

Ahead of the Premier League opener in the coming week, Liverpool remain the only Premier League side that has yet to sign a player this summer so far.

However, they’ve been linked with a few high-profile players in recent months and it’s only a matter of time before the Kop would see a new player holding the Liverpool jersey.

Rabiot and Zubimendi appear to be two concrete targets and they would both be excellent additions to Slot’s squad if Liverpool could secure deals for the midfield duo.

Having played over 150 matches for Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, Rabiot would bring a wealth of experience and leadership qualities to a young Liverpool midfield. However, Man Utd are tipped to provide stiff competition so it won’t be easy for Liverpool to win the race for his signature.

Zubimendi on the other hand is an efficient passer of the ball and midfield orchestrator who fits perfectly into Slot’s style of football.

With the 2024-25 Premier League opener less than a week away, Liverpool fans are optimistic to see the team replicate their preseason form into the Premier League next season.