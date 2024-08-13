Joao Felix ‘says yes’ to Chelsea return with £56m bid tabled

Chelsea, as usual, have been linked with a huge number of players this summer with business flowing in big volumes for the club throughout the ongoing transfer window.

A forward’s purchase still remains on their agenda. After a deal for Samu Omorodion fell apart, the Blues surprisingly showed an interest in signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via The Sun) has reported that Chelsea have sent an offer worth £56 million to Atletico Madrid of which £30 million will be paid upfront with the rest of the sum due in instalments and subject to the completion of add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano claims that the former Blues loanee has already welcomed a return to Stamford Bridge by saying ‘yes’ to the proposed move.

The negotiations between both parties are ongoing and it is considered that Felix’s possible move to the Pensioners could be ‘crucial’ in ensuring Los Rojiblancos are able to sign Conor Gallagher.

A win-win solution for Atletico and Chelsea

Atletico Madrid want to sign Conor Gallagher but having spent a huge amount on Julian Alvarez’s purchase, their transfer for the Englishman is dependent on whether they can raise some funds.

They can do so by getting rid of Joao Felix, who would be a valuable signing for Chelsea, whereas the Spaniards can also receive a reasonable amount by selling the Portuguese international.

Chelsea’s sale of Gallagher, on the other hand, will help them calm the risk of facing ramifications due to possibly breaching the Premier League’s Profitability & Sustainability Rules, whereas in Felix, they will re-sign a fantastic player.

With Felix giving his green light to joining Chelsea, one can presume that personal terms won’t be a problem, so only an agreement with Atletico Madrid on his transfer fees would be pending.

Given that the former Benfica star is unlikely to be a key part of Diego Simeone’s plans, it may be on the horizon that he is sold to Chelsea and Gallagher goes the other way, though in a separate deal.