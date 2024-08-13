Liverpool backed to sign Anthony Gordon this summer

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained why his former club want to sign Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon this summer.

The Reds are reportedly keen on signing the Englishman in this transfer window to bolster the frontline. It was even reported that the Merseyside club agreed on a deal with the Magpies to sign him earlier this summer but the Tyneside club eventually decided not to sell him.

However, it has been reported that although Liverpool couldn’t manage to lure him to Anfield previously, they remain keen on signing him and could secure his signature before the end of this window.

Now, speaking on Blood Red: Liverpool FC YouTube channel, Carragher has said that he ‘would like’ to see Gordon joining the Reds in this transfer window.

The ex-defender further claims that the Merseyside club don’t have many quick forwards at the moment other than Darwin Nunez as Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz have lost their pace in recent times. So, Liverpool should sign Gordon – who is a ‘frightening’ quick player like Sadio Mane used to be.

Gordon to Liverpool

Carragher said:

“That was a transfer that I would like to have seen go through. I think the reason why Anthony Gordon’s name has probably come up and why Liverpool are interested is that I think there’s only Nunez in the attack now who has blistering pace. “Salah’s obviously not as quick as he was, of course he’s not, and I don’t think Diaz has got that pace. I go back to [Sadio] Mane… I think Anthony Gordon’s pace is frightening, I do. You know when you’re watching a game on TV and you go, “Wow!”, and you just see someone leave a full-back. “That’s what I think he could add if that was the case, if he was to come in and maybe Liverpool were interested. I think it’s that pace, Mane’s pace basically. I do think we lack that in the attack.’’

Newcastle have slapped a £75m price tag on Gordon’s head so he would be a very expensive signing for Liverpool. The forward is a talented player and possesses high potential, therefore he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to purchase him before the deadline.