Arsenal
Tottenham ready to rival Arsenal to sign Kingsley Coman
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to go head-to-head with Arsenal over the deal to sign Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman this summer, as per Football Transfers journalist Steve Kay.
The Lilywhites have already strengthened the forward department by signing Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth. But, it has been reported that Ange Postecoglou wants a new wide attacker as well before the end of this window.
Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze have been mentioned as serious targets for Spurs but while Neto has joined Chelsea, Eze would be an expensive option as he has a release clause of around £60m.
So, having already splashed over £100m to sign Solanke and Archie Gray this summer, Tottenham have seemingly started exploring cheaper alternative options to reinforce the attack and have now registered their interest in Coman.
It has recently been reported that Bayern Munich are ready to let the Frenchman leave and are open to accepting loan offers with an option or obligation to buy.
Battle
Arsenal have already registered their interest in signing him with they also looking to reinforce the flanks before the end of this window.
However, it appears Tottenham could hijack their rivals’ move. Speaking on KS1TV, Kay has said that Tottenham have expressed their interest in signing Coman and he is represented by CAA base – which is linked to a lot of Spurs players and Ange Postecoglou.
He said:
“A good player, he’s struggling for game time at Bayern at the moment, a lot of good players there. There are going to be a lot of clubs after him. I know Spurs are a team looking at him. Interestingly, there he’s a part of CAA Base, which a lot of Spurs players are linked to – as is Ange Postecoglou.”
Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that Barcelona have also joined the race to sign Coman as their new manager Hansi Flick likes the player a lot.
Coman, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, is an experienced player and has displayed his abilities at the highest level over the last few years. So, the 28-year-old could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Arsenal if either club purchase him.
However, he has been struggling with fitness problems over the last few years and either North London club need to keep that in mind before making any potential swoop for him.
