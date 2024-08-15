Liverpool agree terms to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili

Liverpool have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili to sign him this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old moved to the Estadio Mestalla from Dinamo Tbilisi in an initial loan deal back in 2021 before making the switch permanently the following year.

The Georgian initially joined the Spanish side’s reserve team but he was involved with the first-team during the pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 season. After impressing the then-manager Jose Bordalas in training, he was given the opportunity to start in the La Liga opener.

Since then, he has enjoyed a meteoric rise and is now deemed one of the best goalkeepers in the Spanish top-flight. The shot-stopper even displayed his qualities on the international stage, guiding Georgia to reach the knockout stage of the European Championship.

So, it seems after being impressed by Mamardashvili’s recent performances for club and country, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

Mamardashvili to Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Merseyside club are seriously considering signing the 23-year-old and are planning to loan him out immediately after getting the deal done. The journalist further added that Valencia could accept an offer of more than £26m to let their star man leave.

Now, writing on X, the Italian states that Mamardashvili is keen on joining the Merseyside club and the Reds have already agreed on personal terms with him.

Romano reveals that Liverpool are seeing Mamardashvili as the long-term replacement of Alisson – who is set to turn 32 later this year.

The journalist also says that Bournemouth are willing to sign him on loan with the player’s agent currently in Valencia to finalise Mamardashvili’s move to Liverpool but an agreement hasn’t been reached yet.

Romano wrote:

“Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Giorgi Mamardashvili. He’s keen on the move even spending one or two years elsewhere on loan. Bournemouth open to signing him, then he’d become LFC new GK after Alisson. Agents now in Valencia for club talks. NO agreement yet.”

Mamardashvili, standing at 6ft 6in tall, is an excellent shot-stopper and efficient in the air. But, there are some concerns about whether he possesses the necessary qualities with the ball at his feet to play out from the back.