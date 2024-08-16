Man Utd Match Centre
[Teams] Man Utd vs Fulham: New signing makes debut for United
Manchester United kick-off the 2024/25 Premier League campaign as they take on Fulham at Old Trafford tonight. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Erik ten Hag has made some excellent additions to his squad during the summer transfer window and one of them makes his competitive debut for the club this evening. Noussair Mazraoui has arrived from Bayern Munich and he gets a start at left-back in the absence of the injured Luke Shaw.
Lisandro Martinez starts in defence along with Harry Maguire while Diogo Dalot starts at right-back. It means new arrival Matthijs de Ligt has to make do with a place among the substitutes.
Andre Onana continues to be Man Utd’s No.1 goalkeeper and he starts between the sticks against Fulham this evening. Casemiro lines-up in midfield along with Kobbie Mainoo so Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay are on the bench.
Mason Mount also gets a start for Man Utd as he looks to revive his career following a frustrating first campaign at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes captains the Red Devils with Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford starting in attack.
Joshua Zirkzee – United’s big money signing from Bologna – is among the substitutes along with Antony and Garnacho.
As for Fulham, their star signing of the summer – Emile Smith Rowe – makes his competitive debut for the club after arriving from Arsenal this summer. Bernd Leno captains the Cottagers in goal while Alex Iwobi also gets a start.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo, Mount; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford
Subs: de Ligt, Garnacho, Collyer, Evans, Zirkzee, Eriksen, Bayindir, Antony, McTominay
Fulham
Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Pereira, Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Muniz
Subs: Castagne, Cairney, Cuenca, Stansfield, Reed, Benda, Jiménez, Wilson, King
