Arsenal eye swoop to sign Espanyol star Joan Garcia

Arsenal are reportedly considering signing Espanyol star Joan Garcia, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

After narrowly missing out on winning the Premier League title in the previous two seasons, the Gunners have been busy in this transfer window to reinforce the squad and finally win the title this season.

They have already purchased Riccardo Calafiori to strengthen the defence and have been working to sign Mikel Merino to beef up the engine room.

Additionally, it has been reported that Mikel Arteta wants a new striker and Arsenal have been linked with numerous names throughout this summer window.

However, speaking on GiveMeSport, Sheth has now reported that Arsenal could also look to sign a new goalkeeper if Aaron Ramsdale eventually leaves the club before the deadline.

Garcia to Arsenal

The Englishman has found himself on the periphery following Raya’s arrival last summer so it has been reported that the former Bournemouth star could leave to play regular first-team football. Ajax Amsterdam have even expressed their interest in signing him.

Sheth further states that Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on Garcia’s development in recent times and they could look to purchase him if Ramsdale eventually leaves.

Sheth said:

“Arsenal will, of course, need to go into the market to bring in a goalkeeper [if Aaron Ramsdale leaves]. And the Espanyol goalkeeper, a Spain Under-21 international, Joan Garcia is a player that they’ve been looking at. So, he would come in to fill in that quota of the goalkeepers that would be behind David Raya in the pecking order.”

The 23-year-old has a £21m release clause in his current contract so he won’t be a cheap signing for Arsenal, considering he would join the club to deputise Raya.

Garcia is a modern-day goalkeeper as he is comfortable with the ball at his feet and also is an efficient shot-stopper. Additionally, he is dominant in the air and can also play the sweeper-keeper role.

Therefore, the Spain U-21 international could be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to sign Garcia to replace Ramsdale should he eventually move away from the club before the end of this transfer window.