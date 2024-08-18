Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils working on deal for Manuel Ugarte



According to Sunday World, Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte before the transfer deadline.

The Red Devils have had a busy summer transfer window and they have already recruited Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. Their next target is a defensive midfielder and Sunday World claim that the club are working on a suitable deal to sign Ugarte from the French champions.

PSG are reluctant to lose the 23-year-old star for less than £51 million but Man United remain hopeful of finding a different solution. It is reported that the club are preparing a strategic swap deal. Jadon Sancho, who has been on Les Parisiens’ radar, could be offered in exchange for the former Sporting midfielder.

Possible deal

United are determined to sign a new holding midfielder before the transfer deadline. Casemiro has been their regular choice in the position, but the Brazilian star is no longer in his prime and has been inconsistent over the past year.

The Red Devils need a solid upgrade on the former Real Madrid man and Ugarte would provide exactly that. The Uruguayan is much better with the ball at his feet than Casemiro. He also possesses better work rate and ball retention skills.

Ugarte lost possession on just 7.4 occasions per league game last season which is much better than Casemiro (12 times). The fee is a stumbling block for United at the moment, but they should be optimistic of pushing through a deal.

Despite the recent purchase of Desire Doue from Rennes, PSG continue to remain admirers of Sancho. They are reluctant to meet United’s £51 million price tag. A straight-exchange deal involving Ugarte and Sancho could be an option.

Both clubs would ideally prefer to recoup funds, but a swap agreement could materialise towards the deadline. Ugarte, who is a ‘tireless‘ midfielder, as per PSG’s official website, has already agreed personal terms with United.