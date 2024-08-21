Arsenal eyeing surprise swoop to sign Wojciech Szczesny

Arsenal are reportedly considering making a surprise swoop to sign Wojciech Szczesny, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Gunners were proactive in the previous two summer windows and did their business early. But, they have taken a laid-back approach in this window and have only signed Riccardo Calafiori thus far with the market set to slam shut next week.

The North London club are said to be keen on signing a new midfielder and are working on a deal to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, it was thought earlier this summer that Arsenal would look to purchase a new prolific goal-scorer. But given they haven’t been concretely linked with anyone at the moment, it doesn’t look likely that they would bolster the number nine position over the coming days.

However, Arsenal could attempt to strengthen the goalkeeping department with Aaron Ramsdale expected to leave the club. Joan Garcia has been identified as the Englishman’s potential replacement but Mikel Arteta’s side could also sign a new third-choice keeper.

Szczesny to Arsenal

On HITC, Bailey has reported that Arsenal are interested in Szczesny and they could make a concrete approach to bring him back to the club to add depth in the goalkeeping department.

The journalist says that Arsenal are looking to sign him as he is a homegrown player having ranked through the Gunners’ youth system.

After being released by Juventus, the 34-year-old is currently a free agent so securing his signature shouldn’t be an issue for Arsenal if they formalise their interest. Moreover, considering he is currently a free agent, Arteta’s side can manage to hire him following the conclusion of this transfer window.

The 6ft 4in tall goalkeeper is an excellent shot-stopper but he isn’t comfortable playing out from the back. Nevertheless, he has vast experience of playing at the highest level and has won Serie A titles with Juventus multiple times. So, he would help Arsenal’s young players to develop if he eventually returns to the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the opening Premier League encounter, Arsenal will take on Aston Villa next weekend.