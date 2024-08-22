Liverpool join Arsenal in the race to sign Joan Garcia

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Espanyol star Joan Garcia, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The Reds are looking to sign a new goalkeeper as a potential long-term replacement for Alisson and have identified Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili as the primary target.

They have already agreed on personal terms with the player and are reportedly close to agreeing on a deal in principle with Los Ches to seal the move.

However, it appears the Georgian isn’t the only goalkeeper Liverpool are looking to sign late in this window as they are also planning to purchase a second-choice option with Caoimhim Kelleher’s future still uncertain at the moment.

Mundo Deportivo states that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Garcia and they are monitoring his current situation closely before making any potential move over the coming days.

Battle

The report says Arsenal are also interested in him and have already reached a verbal agreement with the player to sign him. But, it seems Liverpool are looking to hijack the Gunners’ deal to secure the Spaniard’s signature.

Mundo Deportivo also states that Garcia’s release clause has now risen to £26m. So, Arsenal or Liverpool will have to splash a sizable amount of money to hire him this summer.

The Gunners are reportedly looking to sign the 23-year-old to replace Aaron Ramsdale – who has been linked with a move away from the club after losing his first-team spot to David Raya last season.

Garcia enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, helping his side gain promotion. He is a talented goalkeeper and possesses the potential to become a top-class player in future.

The 23-year-old can play out from the back against high-pressing teams and is also efficient in playing the sweeper-keeper role. Additionally, he is an efficient shot-stopper and good in the air.

So, the Spaniard would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchased him. However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win this race if the North London club go head-to-head with the Merseyside club ahead of next week’s deadline.