Liverpool ‘closely following’ Nordsjaelland star Daniel Svensson

Liverpool are ‘closely following’ FC Nordsjaelland midfielder, Daniel Svensson over a possible transfer to Anfield this summer, as per Football Transfers.

The 22-year-old has been an ever-present figure in the middle of the park for Nordsjaelland since breaking into the first team fold from the academy. His versatility has seen him slot into midfield and full-back positions reminiscent of Tottenham Hotspur’s Archie Gray. He has featured in five matches so far in the Danish Superliga and his performances have caught the attention of Liverpool who are now keeping tabs on his progress, according to the report.

As per Football Transfers, the Reds have been impressed by his versatility and believe his physicality is well-suited for the Premier League having watched him extensively in the past months.

However, the Merseyside club face stern competition from Serie A giants Juventus, who admires the Sweden u21 international as a left-back, according to the report.

Svensson still has a contract with Nordsjaelland that runs until the summer of 2027 and is currently valued at a modest €3 (£2m) by Transfermarkt which should be an absolute steal for a player capable of playing across different positions.

Liverpool eye Svensson

It has been a quiet summer for Liverpool so far as they are the only Premier League side yet to sign any player this summer.

They’ve been closely linked with a move for Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi before the Spanish midfielder opted to remain with the San Sabastián outfit.

The Reds have also been linked with a move to Valencia’s goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili who has reportedly agreed on personal terms with the club.

Arne Slot’s side have now earmarked Svensson as a potential option in midfield while also citing his versatility to play in various positions as a valuable asset to his side.

The 22-year-old is also a creative spark and goalscoring threat — just like Trent Alexander-Arnold — having scored six goals and provided three assists while playing at left-back, while also scoring three goals and providing nine assists while playing in midfield.

After a brilliant opening Premier League win over Ipswich Town, Arne Slot will savour the chance of recording his first home Premier League victory when Liverpool host Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.