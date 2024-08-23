Liverpool remain keen on signing RB Leipzig centre-back Mohamed Simakan

Liverpool remain keen on signing RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan, according to Sky Sports reporter, Philipp Hinze.

The France u21 international was an important player under Marco Rose last season where he made 43 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig.

His performances attracted interest from Liverpool with the Reds linked during the early part of the summer. According to Hinze, Liverpool are still keen on Simakan with the French defender on their list of centre-back targets.

Simakan is happy at the BayArena but is also open to a move away from the club if a deal is agreed for his signature, according to the report.

However, Liverpool could face competition if they make a move as the German football expert adds that the 24-year-old is attracting interest from a host of European clubs, particularly Juventus.

While the player is open to a departure, the report adds that there’s nothing concrete at the moment between Liverpool or Juventus over the potential signing of the Frenchman.

However, things could escalate quickly as Liverpool may look to bolster their backline before the window shuts with Sepp van den Berg set to join Brentford in a £25m deal.

Simakan still has three years left on his contract with Leipzig with a transfer valuation of €35m (£25m) according to Transfermarkt, so he could be a like-for-like replacement for van den Berg.

Liverpool keen on Simakan

Liverpool began the 2024-25 campaign with a clean sheet during their 2-0 win over newly promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road last Saturday.

Their preseason campaign was also remarkable defensively where they conceded only two goals in five preseason matches despite playing high-profile teams like Arsenal and Manchester United.

Arne Slot’s system looks to cover a lot of ground in the defensive third, leaving little or no spaces for opposition attacks.

While this is commendable, having sufficient personnel in the squad should not be compromised especially when competing in domestic and European competitions could lead to fatigue and injuries.

Adding Simakan – who is one of the best young defenders in Europe – would provide adequate depth to the Reds squad and also ensure they’re well covered in right centre-back position for years to come.

Liverpool currently have Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Virgil van Dijk as the natural centre-backs in the first-team fold.

Following recent reports, Gomez is facing an uncertain future at Anfield and a move for Simakan this summer would make sense if the Englishman follows van den Berg out the door.