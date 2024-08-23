De Ligt and Zirkzee handed full debuts | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Brighton

Manchester United’s first away trip of the season comes against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, a stadium where they’ve lost on two of their last three visits. Here’s a look at the eleven Erik ten Hag could field for the match:

GOALKEEPER – Andre Onana has practically no competition at Manchester United, more so as one of Erik ten Hag’s former disciples from Ajax Amsterdam. He will retain his spot between the sticks with the hope of securing a second successive clean-sheet.

DEFENDERS – Manchester United are still without Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro. Victor Lindelof’s recovery from a muscle injury is a day-to-day process, though regardless of the Swede’s availability, he wouldn’t start this game.

Noussair Mazraoui will start as the right-back while Diogo Dalot will play a slightly less familiar role on the left defensive flank. Harry Maguire picked up a knock last week and Matthijs de Ligt is pushing to make his full debut so he could be handed a start alongside Lisandro Martinez in the middle of Man Utd’s defence.

MIDFIELDERS – Casemiro performed admirably next to Kobbie Mainoo in a double pivot just ahead of the back four last week. The Brazilian seems to have turned a corner this season by the looks of his displays in the FA Community Shield and versus Fulham, so he could return his place next to the English prodigy.

Ahead of the duo, Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford could retain their places on the flanks while Mason Mount might be sacrificed after yet another poor performance to make room for Bruno Fernandes as the number 10.

ATTACKER – Fernandes played as the striker on paper against Fulham but after coming off the bench to win the game for Manchester United, a start could be around the corner for new signing Joshua Zirkzee.

He has come off the bench in the last couple of fixtures but having spent a couple of weeks training with his new teammates, Zirkzee may be handed a start against Brighton in United’s second change from the previous week.

Below is a look at how the Red Devils could line-up: