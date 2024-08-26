Man Utd Transfer News
Romano provides fresh Man Utd update on Ugarte
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United could be close to securing their fifth signing of the summer transfer window.
The Red Devils have already signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. They are now determined to land Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.
In an update last evening, Romano revealed that Man United are ‘set to close’ the deal for Ugarte and it could be a permanent transfer with Scott McTominay on his way to Napoli.
The journalist added that the 23-year-old ‘only wants United’ and he is ‘ready to travel’ once an agreement is finalised.
Matter of time
United agreed to part ways with McTominay yesterday. A deal worth £25 million including add-ons was finalised with Napoli and the 27-year-old could leave in next 24 to 48 hours.
His move away from Old Trafford could encourage United to finalise the transfer of Ugarte. The club could meet the £51 million asking price set by PSG for the Uruguayan star.
Ugarte has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and a move could be a formality once United reach a formal agreement with the reigning French champions for him.
The South American star would be a fantastic signing for United and could become the regular partner for Kobbie Mainoo going forward, considering his all-round attributes.
Casemiro has impressed with his tackling, recoveries and duel winning ability. Ugarte has similar kind of qualities, but he is also superb with the ball at his feet and rarely loses possession.
United are currently lagging behind their big rivals in the no.6 position. Casemiro has looked past his prime for the last 12 months and his performances have been inconsistent in this period.
In Ugarte, the Red Devils would have a reliable figure for many seasons to come. He is only 23 years of age and could emerge as a long-term partner for Mainoo in the centre of the park.
