Liverpool working on two deals as Slot targets late double swoop

Following a successful nine-year spell, Jurgen Klopp decided to step down from the managerial position at Liverpool at the end of last season.

Arne Slot has been appointed to succeed the German and it is an extremely familiar sight that a new boss freshens up the squad when they join a new club. But, it hasn’t happened like that for the Dutchman at Anfield as the Reds haven’t signed anyone thus far in this window to reinforce the squad.

They are closing in on a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili after agreeing on a deal in principle with Valencia. But, the Georgian will remain at the Spanish club on a season-long loan following the finalisation of this deal.

However, Football Insider states that Liverpool could still bolster the squad before the deadline and are ‘working on deals to sign two new players’ with the defence and the midfield on their focus.

Slot wants a versatile left-footed defender – who would be able to support Virgil van Dijk and can also play in the left-back position with Adrien Truffert on his wish list. However, Liverpool are ready to wait until January or next summer to reinforce this position.

Liverpool plot double swoop late in this window

On the other hand, Slot is desperate to strengthen the engine room and Liverpool are pushing hard to fulfil their manager’s wish before the end of this transfer window.

Martin Zubimendi was previously mentioned as their primary target but he has decided to stay at Real Sociedad. However, Football Insider doesn’t say the exact option Liverpool are looking at to bolster this position.

So, it is going to be interesting to see what the Merseyside club eventually decide to do between now and the end of this window to hand Slot enough resources to help him achieve success this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have enjoyed a stellar start to this season as following a comfortable victory over Ipswich Town, they have also beaten Brentford before next week’s big game against Manchester United.

The Reds haven’t conceded any goal in the first two games and therefore they will be full of confidence before next weekend’s Old Trafford trip.