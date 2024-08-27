Liverpool considering late deal to sign Quinten Timber

After remaining quiet for the majority of this transfer window, Liverpool are looking to seal multiple deals to bolster the squad before Friday’s deadline.

They are close to finalising the first signing this summer after agreeing on a deal in principle with Valencia to purchase Giorgi Mamardashvili. He is considered as the long-term replacement of Alisson but the Brazilian is still the first-choice option at Anfield so the 23-year-old will stay at Los Ches on a season-long loan this season.

Additionally, the Reds are also keen on signing a new holding midfielder. They primarily tried to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi but Arne Slot’s side couldn’t manage to convince him to leave his boyhood club.

Now, TEAMtalk states that Slot isn’t convinced by Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo so he is keen on signing a new midfielder to create competition for the duo.

Liverpool are interested in Feyenoord star Quinten Timber and they could formalise their interest in signing him before the end of this transfer window. The Dutchman is the twin brother of Arsenal star Jurrien Timber.

Timber to Liverpool

The report says apart from Timber, Liverpool also have Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach on their wish list to bolster the engine room. However, AC Milan are also keen on purchasing the duo so Liverpool will have to beat the Rossoneri to sign either of them.

TEAMtalk states that Teun Koopmeiners is also on Liverpool’s shortlist but he is keen on joining Juventus.

Having worked together at Feyenoord, Slot is already well-known about Timber’s qualities. So the Dutchman may have come to the conclusion after observing his current Liverpool squad that the 23-year-old might be a perfect option to reinforce the midfield.

The midfielder, valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt, still has two years left in his current contract so Liverpool will have to splash a sizable amount of money to sign him this summer.

Timber can play in the holding midfield position as well as the number eight role. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Timber before the end of this transfer window to reinforce the midfield department.