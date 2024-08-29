Fabrizio Romano: Arsenalsubmit £16.8m bid for Joan Garcia

Arsenal have submitted a formal £16.8m bid for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as Mikel Arteta looks to secure a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are overhauling their back-up goalkeeping options this summer with Ramsdale set to follow Karl Hein out the exit door after the youngster joined Real Valladolid on loan.

Ramsdale is undergoing a medical at Southampton ahead of a permanent transfer after a deal worth up to £25m including add-ons was agreed between the two clubs on Wednesday.

The England international’s exit leaves Arteta with a void to fill and Arsenal have moved quickly to try and secure a direct replacement for Ramsdale.

Romano claims that the Gunners have submitted an opening offer worth £16.8m [€20m] including add-ons for the Espanyol shot-stopper. The Italian transfer guru also says Garcia has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal and wants to secure a move to North London.

Release clause

However, Arsenal may have to dig a little deeper if they want to get a deal agreed as Romano says Espanyol want the full value of Garcia’s £25m [€30m] release clause paid if they’re to lose their No.1.

Romano tweeted on X:

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal submit €20m package bid for Joan García as new GK to replace Ramsdale. Agents Juanma López and Andy Bara bring the proposal to Espanyol worth €20m add-ons included. Espanyol ask for €30m clause. Joan García agreed terms with #AFC and wants Arsenal.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming hours but it looks like Garcia is the man Arteta wants to replace Southampton-bound Ramsdale.

The 23-year-old has been hugely impressive since becoming Espanyol’s No.1 and he was part of the Spanish squad that won the Euro’s earlier in the summer.

The 6ft 2in keeper would provide stiff competition for compatriot David Raya if he completes the proposed move to the Emirates Stadium before the window shuts at 11pm on Friday night.