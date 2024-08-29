Arsenal have explored late swoop for Kingsley Coman



According to Daily Mail, Arsenal have explored the possibility of signing a marquee winger before the transfer window closes on Friday evening.

The Gunners have made just two outfield signings in defender Riccardo Calafiori and midfielder Mikel Merino this month, but there could be another arrival before the deadline. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is aiming to bolster his attack with another versatile winger and the club have explored a deal for Kingsley Coman.

However, a transfer may not be straightforward amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. The France international is currently on a weekly salary of £300,000 per week at Bayern Munich and this could be a potential stumbling block. Coman is likely to receive a higher wage, should he move to the Middle East this summer.

Possible deal

Arsenal need to reinforce their attack before the transfer deadline tomorrow. They have offloaded Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham while Fabio Vieira has been loaned out to Porto for the campaign. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah is also expected to complete his move to Crystal Palace in the coming hours. Reiss Nelson could also depart.

The Gunners desperately need to add a marquee winger into their ranks and Coman would be a reasonably good signing if he can stay fit. The 28-year-old has 130 goal contributions in 296 games in his Bayern career. He has the ability to comfortably play from the right and left wing and would add quality depth into the Arsenal squad.

It remains to be seen whether Coman can be persuaded to join amid the big payday in Saudi. Arsenal could ask the 2020 Champions League winner to accept a reasonable pay-cut and he may have to settle for a rotational role. Coman has the chance to continue playing at the highest level at Arsenal, but he will need to make some sacrifices.

The former Paris Saint-Germain graduate is a match-winner on his day and has the knack of scoring goals in the big games which would suit the Gunners. He could have a similar influence as Leandro Trossard, who has been a revelation since his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion last year.