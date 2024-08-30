Tottenham & Arsenal made move to sign Federico Chiesa

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal reportedly held talks to sign Federico Chiesa before he decided to join Liverpool, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Italian’s future was a subject of interest in this transfer window as Juventus were prepared to sell him due to the fact that their new manager Thiago Motta felt the winger wasn’t the right player to play in his system.

The Reds eventually decided to accelerate their efforts to secure his signature late in this window and have now signed him in a £12.5m deal to strengthen the attacking department.

However, on TBR Football, Bailey has reported that Arsenal and Tottenham were also interested in him and both clubs made contact with Juventus to learn about the details of signing him.

The journalist says in addition to the North London clubs, Chelsea were also in this race. But, the player eventually favoured a move to Anfield following positive conversations with the Reds’ sporting director, Richard Hughes.

Arsenal & Tottenham tried to sign Chiesa

So, after failing to sign Chiesa, it remains to be seen whether either of the North London clubs eventually opt to make a move for other options to bolster the flanks.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have signed Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino this summer to reinforce the squad after making David Raya’s loan move permanent. Moreover, they could look to sign a new goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who is set to join Southampton.

The Gunners are reportedly keen on signing Joan Garcia of Espanyol and have already submitted a formal proposal worth around £17m, including bonuses after agreeing on personal terms with him.

Simultaneously, Arsenal have been busy selling some stars as after cashing-in on Emile Smith Rowe, Mikel Arteta’s side are also set to let Eddie Nketiah join Crystal Palace on a permanent deal.

On the other hand, Spurs have also been busy in this transfer window as they have signed Archie Gray, Dominic Solanke and Wilson Odobert. Additionally, Lucas Bergvall has also joined the club this summer but his move was sealed earlier this year.

Along with adding new faces, Tottenham have been busy trimming the squad as they have let Piere-Emile Hojbejrg, Ryan Sessegnon, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp and Bryan Gill leave the club. Moreover, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguillon are also expected to leave before tomorrow’s deadline.