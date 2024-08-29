Chelsea prepared to offer £325k to Victor Osimhen in possible £60m deal

Chelsea have been keen on signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli for much of the summer but a deal has not materialised for various reasons, with the Serie A side’s demands being a crucial one of those.

However, with the transfer window coming to an end and Romelu Lukaku having joined Napoli, they are under pressure to get rid of Victor Osimhen and the Blues have not cooled interest in him just yet.

TEAMTalk has reported that they are ‘prepared to offer’ Osimhen a bumper salary rise if he were to come to Stamford Bridge. He could be paid £325,000 per week, which is nearly double the £180,000 per week that he is earning with Napoli at the moment.

The report adds that an offer tabled by a Saudi Arabian club touches the £400,000 per week mark but Osimhen’s preference is to continue plying his trade in Europe.

TEAMTalk further adds that Napoli have significantly lowered their asking price for the striker. A deal could now be struck for just £60 million, a far lower sum than his £111 million release clause which the Partenopei wanted to be paid earlier on.

Chelsea on the verge of a massive transfer window win

Chelsea could complete a big heist on Deadline Day if they are able to sign Osimhen for a little more than half of his original asking price. A large credit of that is due to their decision to negotiate Romelu Lukaku’s exit in a separate deal as opposed to a possible swap.

With the Belgian joining Napoli, they are all the more keen on offload the Nigerian international as he is unlikely to re-enter Antonio Conte’s plans after missing all possible action under the new manager so far.

Lukaku’s exit has equipped Chelsea to be able to pay a massive wage to Osimhen and Raheem Sterling’s possible departure could help their cause even more. The ex-Liverpool star is not a part of Enzo Maresca’s plans and it is likely that he leaves the club before the weekend.

It will be exciting to see Osimhen at Chelsea. The Blues remain in active talks with Napoli and the transfer could materialise very quickly given that only a few hours remain of the transfer window.