Liverpool submit ‘formal offer’ to sign Alan Varela from FC Porto

Liverpool have submitted a ‘formal offer’ to sign Alan Varela from FC Porto before the transfer deadline, according to Luis Fregossi.

In what seemed to be a quiet summer at first, Liverpool sparked into action during the final days of the window and have signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus and Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia respectively.

The Reds may not be done yet as further reinforcements could be completed before the transfer window closes at 11pm. Fregossi reports that the Merseyside club have submitted a ‘formal offer’ to sign Varela to bolster their midfield.

The Argentine transfer expert also adds that discussions for Varela have been underway since April and the 24-year-old could join his fellow Argentine, Alexis Mac Allister at Anfield this summer.

Back in April, Fregossi claimed that Liverpool were close to finalising the signature of the Argentina u23 international this summer with his former club Boca Junior expected to receive 20% from his sale.

It appears Liverpool haven’t given up hope of agreeing a late deal to sign the midfielder – who is valued at €35m (£29m) by Transfermarkt.

Liverpool eye midfield reinforcement

Liverpool reinforced their attack with the addition of Chiesa and strengthened their goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Mamardashvili — who will spend the season on loan at Valencia.

Their defence looks solid and compact having recorded two successive clean sheets and conceded only four shots on target across the two matches played against Ipswich Town and Brentford.

The Reds are now looking to further add vigour to their midfield and Varela looks to be an ideal fit for Slot’s style — similar to Mats Wieffer’s role under the Dutch manager during their spell at Feyenoord.

Varela would savour the chance of forming a formidable midfield partnership with his fellow Argentine, Mac Allister. An opportunity that could in turn boost his chances of getting into the Argentine national team.

With Liverpool reportedly submitting a formal offer, it remains to be seen if the Merseyside club will beat the 11pm deadline to complete a deal for the combative midfielder.