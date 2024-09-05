Man Utd remain keen on signing Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in signing Adrien Rabiot, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Red Devils opted to strengthen the midfield department by signing Manuel Ugarte this summer. But, despite that, it looks like Erik ten Hag’s side lack firepower in the engine room.

Casemiro struggled to showcase his best last term and has also endured a dire start to this season. Moreover, Christian Eriksen has seemingly fallen completely out of favour so 19-year-old, Kobbie Mainoo has all of a sudden become the main man for United in the middle of the park.

Toby Collyer is also an option for Ten Hag but the Englishman hasn’t made his full Premier League debut yet. The 20-year-old came on after the interval against Liverpool last weekend and displayed a steady performance, although Man Utd lost the game.

Now, reporting on TEAMtalk, Galetti has stated that Man Utd have held internal talks about whether to sign a new free-agent midfielder to add depth in the engine room with Rabiot on their radar.

Rabiot to Man Utd

The journalist says Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for him, while Galatasaray have already submitted their proposal to the player to sign him.

But, the 29-year-old, valued at around £29.5m by Transfermarkt, is keen on playing in the Premier League, therefore he is currently waiting and hoping Man Utd or Newcastle will formalise their interest.

However, Galetti states that Man Utd have changed their transfer policy and have no intention of hiring an older player like Rabiot. Moreover, considering the player wants a hefty wage, United don’t want to sign him by matching his demands.

Therefore, it looks like Ten Hag will have to keep faith in Casemiro this season, although he has found it difficult to showcase his best in recent times.

United fans will be hoping that Ugarte will be able to hit the ground running straightaway after the international break and resolve the midfield issues.

So, if the Uruguayan can perform at his best at Old Trafford then Ten Hag could opt to go with him in the Premier League and use Casemiro in the cup competitions.