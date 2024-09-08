Man Utd trying to sign ex-Juventus star Adrien Rabiot



According to Le Figaro (via SportWitness), Manchester United remain interested in signing French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is currently a free-agent.

The France international was close to joining the Red Devils from Juventus two years ago. A transfer fee was finalised between the clubs, but a deal did not materialise due to differences in personal terms.

Rabiot has since been linked with Man United on numerous occasions and Le Figaro claim that the Red Devils are still admirers of the 29-year-old, who left Juventus at the end of June.

Newcastle United are also vying to secure the free transfer of Rabiot. Barcelona are likewise contenders, but the La Liga giants are unlikely to compete financially with the English duo.

Rabiot, who is represented by his mother Veronique, is eyeing a yearly salary package of more than £8.4 million alongside a huge signing-on fee of £12.7 million, as per Calciomercato.

Quality midfielder

Rabiot had an impressive Euro 2024 campaign with Les Bleus and there were suggestions that he could renew with Juventus. However, he decided to move on to secure a pay rise.

Over the last 2 months, the ‘world-class‘ star has not received a suitable offer on the table. His weekly wages and huge signing-on fee have put off many clubs from offering him a long-term deal.

Newcastle are mentioned as one of his suitors, but it would come as a surprise if they sign him. Rabiot is eyeing £162,000 weekly which would make him the club’s highest earner ahead of Bruno Guimaraes.

We don’t see that possibility as it could unsettle Guimaraes, who has been linked with top Premier League clubs.

United could be a realistic destination for the Frenchman, but a free transfer could depend on what happens with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen whose futures are uncertain at the club.

It does not appear either of them will leave until the winter transfer window. The Red Devils may not be prepared to make a huge outlay on Rabiot unless they are close to offloading one of them.

Rabiot would add more defensive resolve in United’s midfield with his tackling and ability to win regular duels. He has shown that he can stand out on the big stage with France on many occasions.