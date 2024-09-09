Arsenal and Tottenham hold talks over deal to sign Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign free agent Adrien Rabiot as the Frenchman continues to look for a new club following the expiration of his contract with Juventus, as per reports.

Spurs reinforced the midfield department by signing Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray this summer. Moreover, Wilson Odobert also joined the club and can play in the attacking midfield position as well as in the flanks.

But, they could now sign another midfielder immediately and given the transfer window has already been slammed shut, they would only be able to sign a free agent at the moment.

Reporting on TBR Football, Graeme Bailey has stated that Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Adrien Rabiot and they could now strengthen the engine room by purchasing him.

After leaving Juventus at the end of June, the Frenchman has been a free agent. So, he hasn’t been playing football in recent months and as a result, he has lost his place in the France team.

Rabiot has reportedly received offers from Turkish giants like Galatasaray and Fenerbahce as well as the Saudi Pro League, but he doesn’t want to leave the top five European leagues just yet.

Battle

Bailey claims Arsenal have also been offered Rabiot and, along with Spurs, the North London giants have both held talks over a potential deal to sign the midfielder on a free transfer.

However, the journalist says the 29-year-old has been demanding £220,000-a-week to join his next club so the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham would have to be prepared to put a lucrative contract on the table.

Not only that, but the report says several other top English clubs have held talks with Rabiot’s people along with AS Monaco and Bayern Munich, so the competition is fierce.

The Gunners bolstered their midfield department by signing Mikel Merino this summer but he broke his shoulder during training and as a result, he is set to remain sidelined for a up to two months. So, Rabiot, valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt, could provide depth to the engine room if Arsenal were to sign him.

The Frenchman has won multiple league titles during his time with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, therefore, he can help Mikel Arteta’s side take the next step and finally beat Manchester City in the title race if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Emirates club or the Lilywhites eventually formalise their interest in signing Rabiot to strengthen the squad.