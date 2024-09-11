Tottenham lead race to sign Lecce star Patrick Dorgu

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the frontrunners to sign Lecce star Patrick Dorgu, as per the Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Destiny Udogie is the Lilywhites’ first-choice left-back at the moment. Ben Davies is the deputy to the Italian but he has entered the final year of his current contract and considering he is set to turn 32 next year, Spurs may not opt to offer him a new deal.

So, it seems the North London club have started exploring the market to sign a new left-sided defender as a potential replacement for the Welshman with Dorgu emerging as a key option.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Tottenham wanted to sign the Dane this summer and Lecce were asking at least £25m for him. But, a deal eventually didn’t materialise and he remained at the Italian club.

Now, while citing and translating the print version of GdS, Sport Witness has reported that although Tottenham couldn’t broker a deal for Dorgu this summer, they remain keen on signing him and could opt to step up their interest next year.

Dorgu to Tottenham

The report says Spurs are currently in pole position in this race but Chelsea have also expressed their interest in signing the 19-year-old and are ready to provide stiff competition for the Lilywhites over this deal.

Therefore, having seen the growing interest in Dorgu, Lecce have decided to increase their price tag and are now asking around £34m to let him leave.

The youngster still has three years left in his current contract so Lecce are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation if they are forced to sell the defender next year.

Dorgu has started all four games for the Italian side this season and following that, he was selected to play for Denmark in this international break and even scored on his debut against Switzerland.

Dorgu is quick and comfortable with the ball at his feet. Moreover, he can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is efficient in defensive contributions.

So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his signature to strengthen the defence.