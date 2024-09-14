Man United star Amad Diallo excels in 3-0 win vs Southampton

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo produced a sensational attacking performance during the 3-0 Premier League win over Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.

The Ivorian ace has been impressive for Man United since the back end of last season and he was rewarded with a starting spot against the Saints following a good cameo before the international break.

The youngster capitalised on his opportunity with a fantastic attacking display. The 22-year-old created 6 chances versus Russell Martin’s side and provided the assist for Marcus Rashford’s fortunate goal.

The Atalanta graduate also completed 51 out of his 57 passes with 5 out of 8 duels won. He outclassed Bruno Fernandes, who created just 1 chance which was the assist for Matthijs de Ligt’s opener.

It was a fabulous showing from the winger, who is competing for places with Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho scored off the bench in the dying seconds of the game to make it 3-0, but Diallo has surely done enough to keep his spot for next weekend’s league game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Prior to that, the Red Devils have a Carabao Cup 3rd round tie on Tuesday evening where head coach Erik ten Hag could take the opportunity to use his bench strength to rest some of his key players.

United had a disastrous start to the top-flight campaign with just 3 points attained from 3 games and things could have been worse.

Andre Onana made a brilliant penalty save in the opening half at Southampton which triggered the turnaround. United scored 2 quick goals following Onana’s heroics and went on to register a convincing win in the end.

With the victory in the South Coast, the Mancunian giants have moved into the top half of the league standings and ten Hag will be hoping that his team can carry forward the momentum with a long winning run.

Aside from Diallo’s performance, there were a lot of other positives. De Ligt grabbed his maiden United goal in a dominant man of the match display while Rashford netted his first goal after 12 games.