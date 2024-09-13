Arsenal will prioritise January deal for Jonathan David



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have their sights on signing a new striker when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The Gunners were fancied to sign a centre-forward this summer, but the hierarchy did not make any proposals. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko was a top target in June, but the Slovenia international opted to sign a new contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

Sesko may not consider an exit until next summer, but Caught Offside claim that Arsenal could target a new striker in January. The source claim that Arsenal will prioritise the transfer of Lille star Jonathan David whose contract expires at the end of June.

Premier League rivals Liverpool are also admirers of the highly-rated marksman. Mikel Arteta’s side have identified Ajax striker Brian Brobbey as an alternative, should they fail to land the Canada international this winter.

Promising striker

David has been one of the most consistent strikers in the French top-flight. He netted an impressive 26 goals for Lille last season, helping them qualify for the Champions League through the play-offs.

Despite this, he has yet to commit his future to the club. David has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League and we won’t be surprised if Arsenal or Liverpool make a January swoop for him.

The 24-year-old is valued at £42 million by Transfermarkt at the present point of time, but he could be available for a significantly lesser price this winter as Lille may not want to lose him on a free transfer.

David would suit Arsenal’s playing style, given he is good with the ball at his feet and has the ability to create chances. Aside from a striker, he has played out wide and in an attacking midfield role in his career.

He has the versatility which manager Mikel Arteta favours. Arsenal could capitalise on Lille’s difficult position to prise him away. Liverpool could be their main rivals, having signed just one outfield player in Federico Chiesa this summer.