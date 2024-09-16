Tottenham & Man Utd made contact to sign Fermin Lopez

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United reportedly made contact with Barcelona over a deal to sign Fermin Lopez this summer, as per the transfer journalist Matteo Moretto.

The Lilywhites currently have James Maddison as the only option to deploy in the attacking midfield position. Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert can also play the number ten role if needed but the duo is more comfortable playing out wide. So, it seems Spurs attempted to sign a new attacking midfielder to create competition for Maddison.

Moretto has reported that Tottenham expressed their interest in signing Lopez from Barcelona and even ‘enquired’ about the details of securing his signature this summer.

Moreover, the journalist says Spurs weren’t the only club that expressed their interest in signing him as Man Utd also opened talks with the Blaugrana over a potential move. But, a deal eventually didn’t materialise as neither the player nor Barcelona considered this deal.

However, Lopez was a squad player for Barcelona last season and following Dani Olmo’s arrival, his chances may dry up even more this season as the Catalan giants have several other options to deploy in the number ten role.

Battle

So, if he eventually can’t find regular game-time this season then he could be persuaded to move in 2025. In that case, Man Utd or Tottenham can manage to secure his signature next summer should either club revive their interest.

The Spaniard has a £338m release clause in his current contract and it is unlikely that Spurs or the Red Devils would attempt to sign him unless Hansi Flick’s side opt to reduce their asking price, especially given he is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt.

Bruno Fernandes has been the first-choice attacking midfielder for Man Utd. Mason Mount was signed to deputise the Portuguese last year but upon moving to Old Trafford, he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years. Therefore, the Red Devils are seemingly looking to sign a new number ten.

Lopez enjoyed a stellar summer with his national team Spain as he won the European Championship and also guided his country to win the Gold medal in the Olympics.

Lopez could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Man Utd if either club eventually manage to secure his signature.